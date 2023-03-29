IPL News

IPL 2023: How LSG’s first home season in Lucknow will impact Playing XI and team strategy

After an entire season in Maharashtra and an Eliminator defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata – the Super Giants will move up to their traditional base at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow this year.

Team Sportstar
29 March, 2023 16:45 IST
The Giants’ batting powerhouse comprising skipper K. L. Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis will be crucial at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The Giants’ batting powerhouse comprising skipper K. L. Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis will be crucial at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Lucknow Super Giants’ maiden IPL campaign ended in disappointment despite the riches in the dugout. A revamped squad for the upcoming season holds promise again.

After an entire season in Mumbai and the solitary game in Kolkata – an Eliminator defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore – the Super Giants will move up to their traditional base at the

Ekana Stadium in Lucknow this year. Run-scoring has not been easy at the venue, which is yet to host an IPL game. The surface was under the scanner recently when India tottered in a 100-run T20I chase against New Zealand, winning off the penultimate delivery. The Giants’ batting powerhouse comprising skipper K. L. Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis will be crucial on such pitches.

The overall balance of the squad holds the Super Giants in good stead for a range of conditions in the away games in Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mohali and Kolkata.

Rahul’s seam-bowling options are enviable, with Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan forming a solid core supported by decent backups. Leggie Ravi Bishnoi, off-spinner K. Gowtham and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya firm up Lucknow’s spin department while veteran Amit Mishra adds to the stocks.

EKANA STADIUM, LUCKNOW
Average first innings score at Ekana Stadium145.2 (30 matches)
Average first innings winning score at Ekana Stadium169.8 (16 matches)
% Teams winning batting first at Ekana Stadium53.33 (16 of 30 matches)
% Teams winning chasing at Ekana Stadium46.66 (14 of 30 matches)
Average Powerplay score at Ekana Stadium46.63
Average death overs (17-20) score at Ekana Stadium34.29

