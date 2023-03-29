IPL 2023: How LSG’s first home season in Lucknow will impact Playing XI and team strategy

Lucknow Super Giants’ maiden IPL campaign ended in disappointment despite the riches in the dugout. A revamped squad for the upcoming season holds promise again.

After an entire season in Mumbai and the solitary game in Kolkata – an Eliminator defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore – the Super Giants will move up to their traditional base at the

Ekana Stadium in Lucknow this year. Run-scoring has not been easy at the venue, which is yet to host an IPL game. The surface was under the scanner recently when India tottered in a 100-run T20I chase against New Zealand, winning off the penultimate delivery. The Giants’ batting powerhouse comprising skipper K. L. Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis will be crucial on such pitches.

The overall balance of the squad holds the Super Giants in good stead for a range of conditions in the away games in Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mohali and Kolkata.

Rahul’s seam-bowling options are enviable, with Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan forming a solid core supported by decent backups. Leggie Ravi Bishnoi, off-spinner K. Gowtham and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya firm up Lucknow’s spin department while veteran Amit Mishra adds to the stocks.