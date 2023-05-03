LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya falls for golden duck on captaincy debut

Krunal Pandya was dismissed for a golden duck on captaincy debut in an IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper was caught by Ajinkya Rahane in the slips off Maheesh Theekshana in the sixth over. Krunal is replacing KL Rahul as captain of Super Giants. Rahul sustained a thigh injury against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and, in all likelihood, will take no further part in this edition of the IPL.

VVS Laxman and Aiden Markram are two others who have been dismissed for ducks on captaincy debut in the IPL. Markram was clean bowled by Krunal against Super Giants last month while Laxman scored a six-ball duck, dismissed by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Ashoke Dinda in Deccan Chargers’ first IPL match in 2008.