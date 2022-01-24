IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants

The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned franchise will be known as Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The side will be captained by India international KL Rahul and coached by former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower.

Rahul had signed the deal for Rs 15 crore, and the franchise spent Rs 11 crore for Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Rs 4 crore among the other big names.

The franchise had organised a contest for the fans, and they came up with several options for the official name.

Goenka revealed that Lucknow Super Giants was the most popular name suggested by the fans.