Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
MI vs CSK Score IPL LIVE: Mumbai-Chennai rivalry resumes at Wankhede; Toss, Playing XI, Dream11 prediction
MI vs CSK Score, IPL LIVE: Get the IPL live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary updates between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium.
- Lasith Malinga (MI) - 37 wickets in 23 matches
- Dwayne Bravo (CSK/MI) - 32 wickets in 21 matches
- Harbhajan Singh (MI/CSK) - 26 wickets in 28 matches
- Suresh Raina (CSK) - 736 runs in 32 matches
- Rohit Sharma (MI) - 711 runs in 26 matches
- MS Dhoni (CSK) - 710 runs in 31 matches
- Played: 36
- Mumbai Indians: 21
- Chennai Super Kings: 15
- Last Result: Mumbai Indians won by five wickets (May 2022)
From the 2019 IPL final finish to MS Dhoni’s last-over heroics against Unadkat in 2022, here is a look at the best Mumbai Indians - Chennai Super Kings IPL finishes.
After the failure of the top order in its IPL opener, Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard is expecting the batters to fire in unison in the much-awaited clash against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.
MI was reduced to 48/4 by RCB at one stage before rescue acts from Tilak Verma (84) and Nehal Wadhera (21) dragged it to 171/7, which in the end proved too less against RCB.
“I believe all batters have to fire. I do not think we should not single out any individual. Cricket is played with eleven players, and again, the tournament has just started, so everyone is just looking to start (on a) high… “Yes we did not get off to a great start as a batting unit, but in the end, we managed a decent total in Bangalore. Let us see what happens since we are back at Wankhede,” Pollard said on the eve of the game. READ MORE
For the fans, it’s the biggest rivalry to have emerged in the short history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For the franchise owners, it’s the most sought-after match of the league stage every season. And for the players involved, it’s the most important fixture of the year beyond international cricket.
No wonder then that the Wankhede Stadium will be bombinating on Saturday evening when Mumbai Indians hosts Chennai Super Kings in one of the most pulsating fixtures in the IPL entourage. For the home team, it will be a must-win encounter to get its campaign going.
For the 11th season in succession, Mumbai Indians lost its tournament-opener. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be hoping for star signing Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and the captain himself to get going with the willow at the biggest stage.
Tilak Varma, who spent a better part of Friday’s optional training session playing tennis-ball cricket with Piyush Chawla’s son Adi, will be hoping to continue his blitz from the last weekend in the defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will want the Mumbai duo of Tushar Deshpande to come good with the ball and all-rounder Shivam Dube to build on his starts to solidy the team’s middle order.
If they back up the on-song Maharashtra pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to register a second successive win this season.
- Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma
When will MI vs CSK IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be held on April 8, Saturday.
Where will MI vs CSK IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
What time will MI vs CSK IPL 2023 start?
The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs CSK IPL 2023 match?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where is the MI vs CSK IPL 2023 live streaming available?
The IPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app