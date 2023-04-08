MI vs CSK Preview

For the fans, it’s the biggest rivalry to have emerged in the short history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For the franchise owners, it’s the most sought-after match of the league stage every season. And for the players involved, it’s the most important fixture of the year beyond international cricket.

No wonder then that the Wankhede Stadium will be bombinating on Saturday evening when Mumbai Indians hosts Chennai Super Kings in one of the most pulsating fixtures in the IPL entourage. For the home team, it will be a must-win encounter to get its campaign going.

For the 11th season in succession, Mumbai Indians lost its tournament-opener. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be hoping for star signing Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and the captain himself to get going with the willow at the biggest stage.

Tilak Varma, who spent a better part of Friday’s optional training session playing tennis-ball cricket with Piyush Chawla’s son Adi, will be hoping to continue his blitz from the last weekend in the defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will want the Mumbai duo of Tushar Deshpande to come good with the ball and all-rounder Shivam Dube to build on his starts to solidy the team’s middle order.

If they back up the on-song Maharashtra pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to register a second successive win this season.

- Amol Karhadkar