IPL 2020 Final Live Score, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Streaming Updates: Will Prithvi Shaw play in the final?

Top IPL performers:

MI

MI Top run-getters MI Top wicket-takers Ishan Kishan (483) Jasprit Bumrah (27) Quinton de Kock (483) Trent Boult (22) Suryakumar Yadav (461) Rahul Chahar (15)

IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC: Bumrah, Rabada in race for most wickets in single IPL season

DC

DC Top run-getters DC Top wicket-takers Shikhar Dhawan (603) Kagiso Rabada (29) Shreyas Iyer (454) Anrich Nortje (20) Marcus Stoinis (352) R. Ashwin (15)

Preview

And then there were two. After more than 50 days of hectic action, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have sliced through the pack to battle in Tuesday’s final, at the Dubai International Stadium.

The occasion is especially sweet for DC, which makes its first appearance in an IPL title match. In opener Shikhar Dhawan, pacer Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis — the heroes of the victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 — DC has three pure match-winners.

India off-spinner and former Mumbai Indians cricketer Harbhajan Singh weighs in on the two IPL 2020 finalists.

Dhawan is 67 runs behind K.L. Rahul in the race for the Orange Cup, while the fiery Rabada is leading the wickets chart. Stoinis, who achieved only moderate success in previous seasons with other teams, has elevated his game. Promoted to open on Sunday, Stoinis made a quick 38 before picking up three crucial wickets to scuttle the SRH chase.

Head-to-head: (27 matches - MI 15| DC 12)

- The two teams have faced each other 27 times in the IPL so far. MI has dominated the face-offs, winning it 15 times.

Last IPL 2020 meeting:

- Mumbai (200/5 in 20 overs) beat Delhi (143/8 in 20 overs) by 57 runs.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last five matches | win:loss)

- Mumbai has won three of its last five matches to advance to the final. (3:2)

- Delhi has lost three of its last five matches but heads into the final on the back of a convincing win in Qualifier 2. (2:3)

- Both teams finished in the top two. Mumbai won 9 games while Delhi won 8.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

Date: November 10, 2020

