IPL News MI vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai controls fate of Delhi, RCB playoffs spot at Wankhede; Playing XI, Toss, Dream11 prediction MI vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Get the Indian Premier League score updates of today's match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 May, 2022 17:35 IST Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians controls the fate of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 playoffs chances on Saturday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 May, 2022 17:35 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match 69 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.5:15PM IST: Stats PreviewRohit Sharma needs one four to become the third Indian after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to complete 900 T20 fours.Khaleel Ahmed needs two wickets to become the fastest Indian to pick 50 IPL wickets in 34 matches.Rohit Sharma needs 20 runs to complete 5000 runs for Mumbai Indians.5:00PM IST: MI vs DC head-to-headMT: 31; Delhi won: 15, Mumbai won: 16HS (MI) vs DC: 218LS (MI) vs DC: 92HS (DC) vs MI: 213LS (DC) vs MI: 95Last five matches: Delhi won: 3, Mumbai won: 24:50PM IST: Form Guide (recent matches first): DC - WWLWL; MI - LWLWW4:38PM IST: RCB isn't beating around the bush this evening. They'll wish for a parting gift from a shaky Mumbai side which might be out for a few more experiments with its side tonight. No doubts that Delhi's coming all guns blazing tonight at the Wankhede. “I am banking on Rohit to come good.” - Faf du PlessisAll RCB fans are, skipper! We’re all backing Ro and Co. against DC tonight. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #RCB #RedTurnsBlue pic.twitter.com/thXuybDxxz— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 21, 2022 4:35PM IST: If you know, you know. That kind of a day in the IPL! vs#IYKYK— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 21, 2022 MATCH PREVIEWDelhi Capitals (DC) will need to come out all guns blazing in a do-or-die clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday. A win in this last group stage match will guarantee a playoff spot for DC. The side will go level on 16 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but DC’s superior net run rate (+0.255 to RCB’s -0.253) will prove decisive. If DC loses to MI, RCB will grab a playoff spot.DC enters this crucial fixture with two wins on the trot. Australian Mitchell Marsh has fired with bat and ball, while Shardul Thakur picked up the ‘Player of the match’ award for his four-for in the previous outing, against Punjab Kings (PBKS).READ: Capitals' experienced players will have to step up against Mumbai - PontingOpening batter David Warner may have fallen for a duck against PBKS, but as the team’s highest run-scorer this season, the Australian southpaw remains a big threat. Among the bowlers, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (20 wickets) has been impressive, as has left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed (16 wickets). MI, meanwhile, is out of playoff contention. MI slipped to a three-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, despite a 95-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. READ: Malik, Mohsin, Karthik on India selection radar for South Africa T20s With its season going nowhere, MI does not have much at stake. The RCB team and fanbase, however, will cheer their every move. - Ashwin AchalRELATEDPOINTS TABLEORANGE CAP TABLEPURPLE CAP TABLE Dhoni to continue playing for CSK in IPL 2023 Shikhar Dhawan: I can be of value in T20s for India Rahul Tripathi and the indomitable will to evolve MI vs DC PLAYING XI PREDICTIONMumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank MarkandeDelhi Capitals Predicted XI: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed. MI vs DC DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTIONWicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Tristan StubbsBatters: David Warner, Tim David, Tilak VarmaAll-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Daniel SamsBowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel AhmedTeam composition: DC 6:5 MI Credits Left: 1.5 SQUADSMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald BrevisDelhi Capitals: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2022 MATCH - MI vs DC START?The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST.WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - MI vs DC LIVE?IPL 2022 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.