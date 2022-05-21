MI vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai controls fate of Delhi, RCB playoffs spot at Wankhede; Playing XI, Toss, Dream11 prediction

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match 69 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



5:15PM IST: Stats Preview

Rohit Sharma needs one four to become the third Indian after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to complete 900 T20 fours.

Khaleel Ahmed needs two wickets to become the fastest Indian to pick 50 IPL wickets in 34 matches.

Rohit Sharma needs 20 runs to complete 5000 runs for Mumbai Indians.



5:00PM IST: MI vs DC head-to-head

MT: 31; Delhi won: 15, Mumbai won: 16 HS (MI) vs DC: 218 LS (MI) vs DC: 92 HS (DC) vs MI: 213 LS (DC) vs MI: 95 Last five matches: Delhi won: 3, Mumbai won: 2



4:50PM IST: Form Guide (recent matches first): DC - WWLWL; MI - LWLWW

4:38PM IST: RCB isn't beating around the bush this evening. They'll wish for a parting gift from a shaky Mumbai side which might be out for a few more experiments with its side tonight. No doubts that Delhi's coming all guns blazing tonight at the Wankhede.





“I am banking on Rohit to come good.” - Faf du Plessis



4:35PM IST: If you know, you know. That kind of a day in the IPL!

MATCH PREVIEW

Delhi Capitals (DC) will need to come out all guns blazing in a do-or-die clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

A win in this last group stage match will guarantee a playoff spot for DC. The side will go level on 16 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but DC’s superior net run rate (+0.255 to RCB’s -0.253) will prove decisive. If DC loses to MI, RCB will grab a playoff spot.

DC enters this crucial fixture with two wins on the trot. Australian Mitchell Marsh has fired with bat and ball, while Shardul Thakur picked up the ‘Player of the match’ award for his four-for in the previous outing, against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

READ: Capitals' experienced players will have to step up against Mumbai - Ponting

Opening batter David Warner may have fallen for a duck against PBKS, but as the team’s highest run-scorer this season, the Australian southpaw remains a big threat.

Among the bowlers, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (20 wickets) has been impressive, as has left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed (16 wickets).

MI, meanwhile, is out of playoff contention. MI slipped to a three-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, despite a 95-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

READ: Malik, Mohsin, Karthik on India selection radar for South Africa T20s

With its season going nowhere, MI does not have much at stake. The RCB team and fanbase, however, will cheer their every move.

- Ashwin Achal

MI vs DC PLAYING XI PREDICTION

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.





MI vs DC DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs Batters: David Warner, Tim David, Tilak Varma All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed Team composition: DC 6:5 MI Credits Left: 1.5

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis Delhi Capitals: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2022 MATCH - MI vs DC START?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - MI vs DC LIVE?



IPL 2022 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.