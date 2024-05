MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the India Premier League 2024 Match 67 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla.

Bowl 1st: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara.

Impact Player options: Suryakumar Yadav/Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Romario Shephard, Naman Dhir.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Impact Player options: Arshin Kulkarni/Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, M. Siddharth, Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal.

MI vs LSG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION IPL 2024 WICKETKEEPERS Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma ALL ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshad Khan Team Composition: MI 5-6 LSG | Credits Left: 11.5