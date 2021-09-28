IPL News MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021: LIVE Scorecard IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Updates: Get the live cricket score and updates of today's IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi Last Updated: 28 September, 2021 19:33 IST Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi Last Updated: 28 September, 2021 19:33 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE scorecard of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.