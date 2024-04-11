MagazineBuy Print

MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 07:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya with teammate Jasprit Bumrah during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya with teammate Jasprit Bumrah during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: PTI
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya with teammate Jasprit Bumrah during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

While MI is coming into this game on the back of its first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals, RCB lost to Rajasthan royals in its previous match.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

MI vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 32
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 13
Mumbai Indians: 18
Tied: 1
Last result: MI won by 6 wickets (2023)
MI OVERALL IPL RECORD AT Wankhede Stadium
Matches played: 80
Won: 49
Lost: 30
Tied: 1
Last result: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs (2024)
MI highest score: 234/5 (20) vs DC (2024)
MI lowest score: 87 (18.5) vs SRH (2018)

MOST RUNS IN MI vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli (RCB) 31 852 31.55 128.12 92*
AB de Villiers (RCB) 19 693 49.50 153.65 133*
Chris Gayle (RCB) 10 375 46.87 131.57 92*

MOST WICKETS IN MI vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 18 24 7.58 22.12 3/14
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR, RCB) 15 22 8.03 21.18 4/38
Harbhajan Singh (MI) 19 18 7.32 27.66 3/27

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

