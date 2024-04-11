MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

While MI is coming into this game on the back of its first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals, RCB lost to Rajasthan royals in its previous match.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

MI vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 32 Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 13 Mumbai Indians: 18 Tied: 1 Last result: MI won by 6 wickets (2023)

MI OVERALL IPL RECORD AT Wankhede Stadium Matches played: 80 Won: 49 Lost: 30 Tied: 1 Last result: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs (2024) MI highest score: 234/5 (20) vs DC (2024) MI lowest score: 87 (18.5) vs SRH (2018)

MOST RUNS IN MI vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli (RCB) 31 852 31.55 128.12 92* AB de Villiers (RCB) 19 693 49.50 153.65 133* Chris Gayle (RCB) 10 375 46.87 131.57 92*

MOST WICKETS IN MI vs RCB IPL MATCHES