MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
While MI is coming into this game on the back of its first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals, RCB lost to Rajasthan royals in its previous match.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:
MI vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
MI OVERALL IPL RECORD AT Wankhede Stadium
MOST RUNS IN MI vs RCB IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|31
|852
|31.55
|128.12
|92*
|AB de Villiers (RCB)
|19
|693
|49.50
|153.65
|133*
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|10
|375
|46.87
|131.57
|92*
MOST WICKETS IN MI vs RCB IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|18
|24
|7.58
|22.12
|3/14
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR, RCB)
|15
|22
|8.03
|21.18
|4/38
|Harbhajan Singh (MI)
|19
|18
|7.32
|27.66
|3/27
