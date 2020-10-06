IPL 2020: MI vs RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will face each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on October 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The teams will then play the reverse match in Abu Dhabi on October 25.

Inaugural season champion Rajasthan and four-time champion Mumbai have played out numerous exciting encounters over the years and the fans can expect more fireworks when they square off this season. A look at their head-to-head statistics:

Overall Head-to-Head: (21 matches- MI 10 |RR 10)

MI and RR have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far and are tied at 10 wins each. One of their matches during the 2009 IPL season in South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Rajasthan Royals has dominated this tie in the recent past, winning four of the five encounters against Mumbai Indians.

Last 5 matches

RR won by 5 wickets

RR won by 4 wickets

RR won by 7 wickets

RR won by 3 wickets

MI won by 8 runs

Last encounter:

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, Mumbai put up 161/5 after 20 overs, with Quinton de Kock scoring 65 off 47 balls. Rahul Chahar’s three-wicket haul for Mumbai went in vain as the host chased down the target with five balls to spare. Steve Smith hit an unbeaten 59, while Riyan Parag scored a quickfire 43.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The teams did not face each other during IPL’s short stint in the UAE in 2014.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians lost all its five matches and could not win a single match in the UAE.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters:

Mumbai Indians: Ajinkya Rahane (409)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (431)

Highest Score in an innings:

Mumbai Indians: Corey Anderson (95*)

Rajasthan Royals: Yusuf Pathan (100)

Most Wickets:

Mumbai Indians: Dhawal Kulkarni (17)

Rajasthan Royals: Shane Watson (13)

Best Bowling Figures:

Mumbai Indians: Munaf Patel (4/28)

Rajasthan Royals: Sohail Tanvir (4/14)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians: 212/6

Rajasthan Royals: 208/7