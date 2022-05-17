MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction, IPL 2022 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI, Squads, Where to watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

MI VS SRH DREAM11 FANTASY PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vc)

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (c), T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Team Composition: MI 4:7 SRH Credits Left: 0.0

MI VS SRH PREDICTED XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Dewald Brevis, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

MI VS SRH FULL SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Akash Madhwal*, Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tristan Stubbs*, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya Singh*, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal (wk), Fabian Allen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

MI VS SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

Matches played: 18

Mumbai Indians won: 10

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 8

Last five matches: MI: 4; SRH: 1

Last IPL meeting: MI 235/9 (20) beat SRH 193/8 (20) by 42 runs

Highest score (MI) vs SRH: MI 235/9 (20) beat SRH 193/8 (20) by 42 runs

Lowest score (MI) vs SRH: MI 87 all out (18.5) lost to SRH 118 all out (18.4) by 31 runs

Highest score (SRH) vs MI: SRH 193/8 (20) lost to MI 235/9 (20) by 42 runs

Lowest score (SRH) vs MI: SRH 96 all out (17.4) lost to MI 136/7 (20) by 40 runs

Rank Batters Team Runs 1 David Warner SRH 524 2 Shikhar Dhawan SRH 436 3 Kieron Pollard MI 431 Rank Bowlers Team(s) Wickets 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 16 2 Jasprit Bumrah MI 15 3 Lasith Malinga MI 13

