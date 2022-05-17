IPL News MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction, IPL 2022 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI, Squads, Where to watch IPL 2022 Live Updates, SRH vs MI: Here are the Dream11 fantasy prediction, predicted playing XI, squads, and toss updates as Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Team Sportstar MUMBAI Last Updated: 17 May, 2022 14:59 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad will face a must-win scenario against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar MUMBAI Last Updated: 17 May, 2022 14:59 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. MI VS SRH DREAM11 FANTASY PREDICTIONWicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan KishanBatters: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vc)All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (c), T Natarajan, Umran Malik Team Composition: MI 4:7 SRH Credits Left: 0.0 MI VS SRH PREDICTED XI Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Dewald Brevis, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya Singh.Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. MI VS SRH FULL SQUADS Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Akash Madhwal*, Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tristan Stubbs*, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya Singh*, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal (wk), Fabian Allen.Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. MI VS SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS Matches played: 18Mumbai Indians won: 10Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 8Last five matches: MI: 4; SRH: 1Last IPL meeting: MI 235/9 (20) beat SRH 193/8 (20) by 42 runs Highest score (MI) vs SRH: MI 235/9 (20) beat SRH 193/8 (20) by 42 runs Lowest score (MI) vs SRH: MI 87 all out (18.5) lost to SRH 118 all out (18.4) by 31 runsHighest score (SRH) vs MI: SRH 193/8 (20) lost to MI 235/9 (20) by 42 runs Lowest score (SRH) vs MI: SRH 96 all out (17.4) lost to MI 136/7 (20) by 40 runs RankBattersTeamRuns1David WarnerSRH5242Shikhar DhawanSRH4363Kieron PollardMI431RankBowlersTeam(s)Wickets1Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH162Jasprit BumrahMI153Lasith Malinga MI13WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH MI VS SRH IPL 2022 LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 17. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar.