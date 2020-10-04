MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today Live Updates Sharjah: Toss at 3:00 PM, Hyderabad sweats on Bhuvneshwar's fitness

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Match 17 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Overall Head-to-Head: (14 matches- MI:7 |SRH: 7)

MI and SRH have faced each other 14 times in the IPL and they currently share the honours with seven victories apiece.

Last 5 matches:

Match tied but MI won the one-over eliminator

MI won by 40 runs

SRH won by 31 runs

SRH won by 1 wicket

SRH won by 7 wickets

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

The recent form guide of the two teams, however, suggests that SRH has had the upper hand. In the previous five encounters, the “Orange Army” has won three matches, while the Mumbai-based side has only won two.

The Preview

Lack of home advantage has been one of the features of the Indian Premier League’s 13th edition since the pandemic has forced it to be played in the United Arab Emirates.

IPL matches coming up: Double-header MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK

On that note, Sunday’s day game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will surely be a clash of equals since both the teams will be in action at Sharjah for the first time this season.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Dhawal Kulkarni ,Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, James Pattinson, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary, Jayant Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.

Match details

Match 17, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date: October 4, Sunday

Time: 3:30 PM IST