Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Jason Roy

Gujarat Titans (GT) has signed Rahmanullah Gurbaz as a replacement for the England batter Jason Roy for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Gurbaz, an Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter, has played 20 T20Is, and has 534 runs with the help of three half-centuries and a strike rate close to 138 in the shortest format.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 schedule, match timings, dates, venues

Gurbaz, who joins Gujarat Titans at his base price of Rs 50 Lakh, will be the third Afghanistan cricketer alongside Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad to feature for the franchise.

Gujarat Titans, which will be making its IPL debut this year, will face Lucknow Super Giants in its first game on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.