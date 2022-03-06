IPL News

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 schedule, timings, dates and venues

Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 full schedule: Check the complete list of RR's IPL 2022 fixtures, match timings.

06 March, 2022 17:47 IST

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson.   -  Sportzpics

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in its IPL 2022 opener on March 29 at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Here's the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Sanju Samson led- Rajasthan Royals.

  • March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals-7.30pm- MCA Stadium, Pune
  • April 2: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals- 3.30pm- DY Patil Stadium
  • April 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7.30pm- Wankhede Stadium
  • April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants- 7.30pm- Wankhede Stadium
  • April 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans- 7.30pm- DY Patil Stadium
  • April 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders- 7.30pm- Brabourne, CCI
  • April 22: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals- 7.30pm- MCA Stadium, Pune
  • April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals- 7.30pm- MCA Stadium, Pune
  • April 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians- 7.30pm- DY Patil Stadium
  • May 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals- 7.30pm- Wankhede Stadium
  • May 7: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals- 3.30pm- Wankhede Stadium
  • May 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals- 7.30pm- DY Patil Stadium
  • May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals- 7.30pm- Brabourne, CCI
  • May 20: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings- 7.30pm- Brabourne, CCI

