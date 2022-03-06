Home IPL News Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 schedule, timings, dates and venues Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 full schedule: Check the complete list of RR's IPL 2022 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar 06 March, 2022 17:47 IST Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 06 March, 2022 17:47 IST Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in its IPL 2022 opener on March 29 at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Here's the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Sanju Samson led- Rajasthan Royals. IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures, date, time, teams and venues March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals-7.30pm- MCA Stadium, PuneApril 2: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals- 3.30pm- DY Patil StadiumApril 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7.30pm- Wankhede StadiumApril 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants- 7.30pm- Wankhede StadiumApril 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans- 7.30pm- DY Patil StadiumApril 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders- 7.30pm- Brabourne, CCIApril 22: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals- 7.30pm- MCA Stadium, PuneApril 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals- 7.30pm- MCA Stadium, PuneApril 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians- 7.30pm- DY Patil StadiumMay 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals- 7.30pm- Wankhede StadiumMay 7: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals- 3.30pm- Wankhede StadiumMay 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals- 7.30pm- DY Patil StadiumMay 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals- 7.30pm- Brabourne, CCIMay 20: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings- 7.30pm- Brabourne, CCI Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :