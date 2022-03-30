Karthik, Harshal shine as RCB beats KKR by three wickets for first win in IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik brought back memories of the Nidahas Trophy final in 2018 as he slammed a six off Andre Russell in the final over of a thrilling run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With seven needed off the last over, Karthik levelled the scores with a pull over deep backward square for six before sealing a three-wicket win with a boundary as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got its Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign back on track.

Karthik remained unbeaten (14 not out, 7b, 1x4, 1x6) and was ably backed by Harshal Patel (10 n.o., 6b; 2x4). Walking out to bat with their side in a spot of bother, Karthik and Patel forged a 21-run stand to get home with four balls to spare.

After Akash Deep (three for 45) and Wanindu Hasaranga (four for 20) restricted KKR to 128, RCB had a jittery start with Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee removing Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli inside the first three overs.

While Rawat failed to open the account, getting caught behind off Umesh, captain du Plessis (5, 4b; 1x4) was caught by Ajinkya Rahane at point off Southee. Kohli (12, 7b; 2x4) started off with a couple of boundaries, but his innings ended after he was caught behind by Sheldon Jackson off Umesh.

Wobbling at 17 for three, Sherfane Rutherford (28,40b; 1x4, 1x6) put on a 45-run stand with David Willey (18, 28b; 3x4) for the fourth wicket before Sunil Narine dismissed the latter. After Willey’s exit, Rutherford rebuilt with Shahbaz Ahmed (27, 20b; 3x6). But both batters fell in quick succession, raising hopes of a KKR fightback. However, Harshal and Karthik had other plans.

The evening, however, belonged to Akash. The 25-year-old struck on the first ball of his spell, dismissing opener Venkatesh Iyer (10, 14b; 1x4). Rahane (9, 10b; 1x4) tried forging a partnership with captain Shreyas Iyer (13, 10b; 2x4) before being caught by Shahbaz off a Mohammed Siraj delivery. KKR, reeling at 32 for 2, lost a third KKR when Akash removed Nitish Rana (10, 5b; 1x4, 1x6).

Hasaranga (four for 20), too, tightened the noose. Shreyas holed out to du Plessis at long-on off the Lankan. Russell (25, 18b; 1x4, 3x6) and Sam Billings (14, 15b; 1x6) mounted a riposte before the Englishman offered a dolly to Kohli at long-on, off a Harshal delivery. However, Umesh and Varun Chakravarthy added 27 for the last wicket. But it wasn't enough in the end.