RCB names Prathmesh Mishra as chairman

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has appointed Prathmesh Mishra as its new chairman ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Prathmesh is currently the chief commercial officer of Diageo India and will take on this additional responsibility from July 1. He takes over the role of RCB Chairman from Anand Kripalu. RCB is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of liquor giant Diageo India.

Commenting on the development, Prathmesh said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India, and all of us share a profound passion for the team. I am excited about adding my shoulder to Virat Kohli, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and playing bold in everything we do, on and off, the field. I would also like to thank Anand for his tremendous contribution to RCB.”