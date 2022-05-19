RCB vs GT, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore needs to win big, hope MI beats DC

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between RCB and GT at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.

RCB vs GT MATCH PREVIEW

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will need a big win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in its last league stage match on Thursday to keep its IPL playoff hopes alive.

RCB’s poor net run rate (-0.323) makes the task that much harder. RCB’s best chance of making the cut is to put it across GT and hope that Delhi Capitals - level with RCB on 14 points, but cushioned with a superior NRR of +0.255 - loses to Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Table-topper GT, which enters this fixture on the back of two comfortable victories, will provide a tremendous challenge to RCB. GT, which has already sealed a playoff berth, possesses in-form batters in Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller and skipper Hardik Pandya. The bowling is led by pacer Mohammed Shami (18 wickets) and spinner Rashid Khan (16 wickets).

All eyes on spinners

A 54-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in its previous outing hurt RCB’s chances. Virat Kohli’s poor run continued, while fast bowlers Josh Halewood and Mohammed Siraj leaked runs.

Much will depend on spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and seamer Harshal Patel, the core of the RCB attack. Harshal took four for 34 in the game against PBKS, while Sri Lankan Hasaranga recorded a five-for in the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days earlier.

RCB needs an extraordinary showing on Thursday, and a bit of luck with other results, to stay in the hunt.

- Ashwin Achal

RCB vs GT PLAYING XI PREDICTION

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami

RCB vs GT SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad

WHERE TO WATCH RCB vs GT, IPL 2022 LIVE?

All IPL 2022 matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar is the official streaming partner.