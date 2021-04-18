KKR opener Shubman Gill completes 1000 IPL runs

Opener Shubman Gill completed 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League when his Kolkata Knight Riders side took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021 season on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging total of 205 for the win in Chennai, Gill got KKR off to a flying start with 21 runs from nine balls. The right-handed batsman scored two sixes and a four off the bowling of RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson in the second over of the innings.

Jamieson, however, dismissed Gill in the same over, caught by substitute fielder Daniel Christian at mid-on.

Gill began his IPL career in 2018 and has played for Kolkata ever since. He has made 1008 runs in the tournament so far, at an average of 32.51 and strike rate of 126.63, scoring seven fifties in the process with a best score of 76.