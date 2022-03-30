IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 Fantasy Team, Playing 11 Prediction, Where to watch Indian Premier League 2022, KKR vs RCB LIVE: Here are the Playing 11 and Dream11 Fantasy Team predictions as Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Team Sportstar Navi Mumbai 30 March, 2022 10:40 IST Team KKR - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Navi Mumbai 30 March, 2022 10:40 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to register its first win this season when it meets the Kolkata Knight Riders in the sixth match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. IPL 2022: RCB eyes first win against confident KKR RCB vs KKR PREDICTED XIRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.RCB vs KKR DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM LEAGUE IPL T20Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sheldon JacksonBatters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas IyerAll-rounders: Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Varun ChakaravarthyTeam Composition: RCB 5:6 KKR Credits Left: 0.5WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022, LIVE?The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, March 30. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :