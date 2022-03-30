RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 Fantasy Team, Playing 11 Prediction, Where to watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to register its first win this season when it meets the Kolkata Knight Riders in the sixth match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

IPL 2022: RCB eyes first win against confident KKR

RCB vs KKR PREDICTED XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

RCB vs KKR DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM LEAGUE IPL T20 Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sheldon Jackson Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc) Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy Team Composition: RCB 5:6 KKR Credits Left: 0.5

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022, LIVE?