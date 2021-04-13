Sanju Samson: Have no words to explain my feelings

Sanju Samson was crestfallen after his hundred on IPL captaincy debut failed to prevent the Rajasthan Royals from slumping to a narrow four-run defeat against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Needing five off the last ball, Samson ended up hitting the ball to Deepak Hooda in the outfield. "I don't have words to explain my feelings. I would have loved to finish it off for my team," Samson said after the match. "I don't think I could have done anything more, timed it well, but unfortunately couldn't clear the man in the deep."

RR vs PBKS (KXIP) Highlights: Sanju Samson century in vain, Punjab Kings wins thriller

Rajasthan required five off two deliveries when Samson drilled one straight to long-off. Chris Morris was halfway down the pitch but had to hurry back as Samson turned down the single. Arshdeep Singh then held his nerve to deny Samson & Co. a memorable win. "I thought I timed it well for a six but somehow... We thought the wicket was getting better, and we could chase the target down. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well."

According to Samson, who racked up a 63-ball 119, "the second part of the innings was the best I ever played. Sometimes I lose my wicket also, so I just play the same way. Its about trusting my processes to be honest."