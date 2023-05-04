SRH vs KKR Toss Updates, LIVE: Who will coin flip favour - Markram or Rana?

Kolkata Knight Riders will visit Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday in the IPL 2023.

READ | SRH VS KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD, STATS

This will be the second match between the teams this season. In their first match, Harry Brook struck an unbeaten hundred to steer the Sunrisers to 228 or four, the team’s highest total against KKR. In reply, Nitish Rana’s team fell 23 runs short.

The Sunrisers have had five coin flips going their way so far while the Knight Riders have won only three tosses this season.

SRH TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)

vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad) ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow)

vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow) ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali) ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata)

vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata) ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad)

vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad) ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai)

vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Hyderabad)

vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Hyderabad) ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by nine runs (Delhi)

KKR TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023