SRH vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings stats, most runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in match 14 of IPL 2023 on Sunday.

The two teams stand at opposite ends of the spectrum - with Sunrisers losing both their games while Kings winning their two.

Under their new leader Aiden Markram, Sunrisers conceded to Lucknow Super Giants. In their opener, Sunrisers had lost to Rajasthan Royals. Kings, meanwhile, have had close encounters in both games but have managed to pull through. They first beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in a rain-curtailed match, and then bettered Royals by five runs.

Here is the head to head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings:

SRH vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD Matches Played: 20 SRH: 13 PBKS: 7 Last Result: Punjab Kings won by five wickets (Mumbai 2022)

SRH vs PBKS Highest and Lowest Scores in IPL SRH highest score vs PBKS: 212/6 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs - Hyderabad 2019 SRH lowest score vs PBKS: 114 (19.5); Punjab Kings won by 12 runs - Dubai 2020 PBKS highest score vs SRH: 211/4 (18.4); Punjab Kings won by six wickets - Hyderabad 2014 PBKS lowest score vs SRH: 119 (19.2); Sunrisers Hyderabad won 12 runs - Hyderabad 2018 SRH highest individual score vs PBKS: Jonny Bairstow 97 (55) - Dubai 2020 SRH best bowling figures vs PBKS: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/19 (4) - Hyderabad 2017 PBKS highest individual score vs SRH: Chris Gayle 104*(63) - Mohali 2018 PBKS best bowling figures vs SRH: Ankit Rajpoort 5/14 (4) - Hyderabad 2018

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs PBKS MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score David Warner (SRH) 14 700 58.33 140.28 81 Shikhar Dhawan (SRH, PBKS) 13 306 25.50 119.06 77 K.L. Rahul (PBKS) 8 263 37.57 116.37 79

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs PBKS MATCHES IN IPL