SRH vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings stats, most runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in match 14 of IPL 2023 on Sunday.
The two teams stand at opposite ends of the spectrum - with Sunrisers losing both their games while Kings winning their two.
Under their new leader Aiden Markram, Sunrisers conceded to Lucknow Super Giants. In their opener, Sunrisers had lost to Rajasthan Royals. Kings, meanwhile, have had close encounters in both games but have managed to pull through. They first beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in a rain-curtailed match, and then bettered Royals by five runs.
Here is the head to head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings:
MOST RUNS IN SRH vs PBKS MATCHES IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|David Warner (SRH)
|14
|700
|58.33
|140.28
|81
|Shikhar Dhawan (SRH, PBKS)
|13
|306
|25.50
|119.06
|77
|K.L. Rahul (PBKS)
|8
|263
|37.57
|116.37
|79
MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs PBKS MATCHES IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|15
|23
|7.18
|17.69
|5/19
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|10
|18
|5.82
|12.94
|3/12
|Sandeep Sharma (SRH, PBKS)
|14
|18
|7.62
|23.72
|3/21