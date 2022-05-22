IPL News SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 Team Prediction live: Predicted Playing 11, head to head and where to watch PBKS vs SRH: Here's the playing XI, stats and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 22 May, 2022 12:55 IST SRH faces PBKS in the final league stage match of IPL 2022. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 22 May, 2022 12:55 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad faces Punjab Kings in match 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.SRH vs PBKS Head-to-HeadPlayed – 19 | SRH – 13 | PBKS – 6SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 PredictionKeepers – Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas PooranBatsmen – Rahul Tripathi, Shikhar Dhawan, Abhishek SharmaAll-rounders – Liam Livingstone (C), Aiden Markram, Rishi DhawanBowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik (VC), Rahul Chahar IPL 2022: Mumbai ends campaign with win, crashes Delhi's playoffs hopes Predicted Playing 11Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(c & wk), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran MalikPunjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep SinghFull Squads:Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant MishraPunjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj BawaWhen will the SRH vs PBKS match start?The SRH vs PBKS match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 22, 2022.Where can you watch the SRH vs PBKS match on TV?The IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD.Where can you live stream the IPL 2022 match between SRH and PBKS?SRH's IPL 2022 match against PBKS will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.