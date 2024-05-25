MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Cummins’ gut-feel decision to bring on Abhishek changed the complexion of the game, says SRH coach Simon Helmot

With Sunrisers defending 176 runs, Shahbaz and Abhishek prised out five wickets between them and orchestrated Rajasthan’s slump from 65 for one to 92 for six, which proved crucial in restricting it to 139 runs.

Published : May 25, 2024 11:29 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Abhishek Sharma celebrates with Pat Cummins after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 cricket match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Abhishek Sharma celebrates with Pat Cummins after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 cricket match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Abhishek Sharma celebrates with Pat Cummins after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 cricket match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) assistant coach Simon Helmot lauded captain Pat Cummins for thinking on his feet and bringing on the spin pairing of Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed against Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier in Chennai on Friday.

“I think he decided at the time where he felt, given the conditions, we could use Shahbaz Ahmed. There were two right-handers in and he felt the unorthodox spinner would be a good option to work one end. And the Abhishek [Sharma] one, I haven’t asked Pat this but I dare say it may have been a gut feeling, and if that’s the case, what a wonderful decision it was because it certainly changed the complexion of the game,” Helmot said at the post-match press conference.

With Sunrisers defending 176 runs, Shahbaz and Abhishek prised out five wickets between them and orchestrated Rajasthan’s slump from 65 for one to 92 for six, which proved crucial in restricting it to 139 runs.

SRH enjoyed the rub of the green too with dew causing minimal impact in the second innings. The lack of moisture allowed the ball to grip off the surface, compounding the woes for Rajasthan’s batters. But Helmot said that the management had been anticipating a lack of dew.

RELATED: Sunrisers Hyderabad strangles Rajasthan Royals to stamp final spot vs KKR

“We’ve had enough evidence here and it was a lot drier out there today. I think there’s been some rain around. It was windy in the warm-up. So, we know when there’s cloud, there’s been rain around, there’s less chance of dew. We were not concerned that we were batting first,” Helmot said.

Shahbaz was decisive with the bat too. In the first innings, he was brought in as an Impact Player to support Heinrich Klaasen after Sunrisers was reeling at 120 for six after 14 overs. His run-a-ball 18 in a 43-run alliance with Klaasen swelled the team’s total which eventually made the difference.

Explaining the call, Helmot said, “We probably had lost too many wickets, so we needed a batter to come in and we knew how skilled Shahbaz is with the ball as well. So we were getting a multi-skilled player in that position. We needed to get another partnership or two at the back end to try and get a competitive total and he helped us out with that. And obviously what he did with the ball was fantastic. That was brilliant. He’s had his best day for the Sunrisers today.”

The win meant Sunrisers qualified for the final for the third time in its history, and the first time in six seasons. Elaborating upon Cummins’ man-management that has helped the side turn its fortunes after finishing last the previous season, Helmot said, “He’s a practical guy, very humble, very empathetic with his fellow teammates and coaching staff. He’s into the statistics, he gets the information he needs against a particular opposition in certain conditions.

“He doesn’t waste time in meetings. We think our team meeting today went for 35 seconds, but a lot of information has already been spoken about. There’s a lot of one-on-one conversations, there’s a lot of one-on-one discussions. I suppose we try to limit the large group meetings, but we still have them and we need them.”

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Rajasthan Royals /

Pat Cummins /

Shahbaz Ahmed /

Abhishek Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dhumal: It was committed that England players would be available for entire IPL 2024 but exit unfortunate
    Shayan Acharya
  2. French Open 2024: Djokovic worried about title defence
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2024: Cummins’ gut-feel decision to bring on Abhishek changed the complexion of the game, says SRH coach Simon Helmot
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 25: Diksha likely to make cut at Jabra Ladies Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Bedabrat Bharali wins gold in men’s 73kg
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Cummins’ gut-feel decision to bring on Abhishek changed the complexion of the game, says SRH coach Simon Helmot
    Abhishek Saini
  2. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ Hetmyer fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  3. SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad strangles Rajasthan Royals to stamp final spot vs KKR
    Abhishek Saini
  4. RR vs SRH Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: DRS malfunctions during Rajasthan Royals innings; review unavailable for one over
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: What is Q-Collar, the protective gear worn by Tom Kohler-Cadmore around his neck?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dhumal: It was committed that England players would be available for entire IPL 2024 but exit unfortunate
    Shayan Acharya
  2. French Open 2024: Djokovic worried about title defence
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2024: Cummins’ gut-feel decision to bring on Abhishek changed the complexion of the game, says SRH coach Simon Helmot
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 25: Diksha likely to make cut at Jabra Ladies Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Bedabrat Bharali wins gold in men’s 73kg
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment