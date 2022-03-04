Steffan Jones returns to Rajasthan Royals as High Performance Fast Bowling Coach

Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced the appointment of Steffan Jones as the franchise's High Performance Fast Bowling Coach.

The 48-year-old former pacer from Wales, had previously served as the team's Fast Bowling Coach in 2019.

As part of his new role, Jones will be responsible for providing high quality training, guidance and support to all bowlers who are part of the Royals' set-up throughout the year, with a focus on the off-season and in the build up to the IPL season.

Jones will be working with the team during their pre-season camp to be held from 7th to 10th March 2022 at the Royals' High Performance Centre in Nagpur, post which he will remain with the squad, helping the Royals' bowlers prepare for the upcoming season.

On his appointment, Jones said, “I am delighted to be returning to the Rajasthan Royals and grateful to the management for giving me the opportunity to work with the team again. With a plethora of talented bowlers in our ranks, I'm looking forward to working with them round the year and preparing them to peak and excel when the season comes.”



During his playing career, Jones picked up 387 wickets in 148 First Class matches while playing for teams like Somerset, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire and Kent in English county cricket.