IPL News

Who is Suyash Sharma, 19-year-old KKR spinner who impressed on IPL debut vs RCB

Suyash removed Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik in the same over before accounting for Karn Sharma to finish with 3 for 30.

Shayan Acharya
06 April, 2023 23:24 IST
06 April, 2023 23:24 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Suyash Sharma impressed on his IPL debut.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Suyash Sharma impressed on his IPL debut. | Photo Credit: AP

Suyash removed Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik in the same over before accounting for Karn Sharma to finish with 3 for 30.

Not many heard of Suyash Sharma until the leg-spinner made his debut in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders and claimed three wickets, paving the way for his team’s 81-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

KKR vs RCB in pictures - IPL 2023

The 19-year-old Suyash was roped in by the Knights at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the auction in January last year, and the Knights CEO Venky Mysore revealed that the Delhi-based leg-spinner was the discovery of the KKR scouts, who spotted him during one of the U-25 games.

Suyash has featured at the U-25 level for Delhi but did not have noteworthy performances. However, with Chandrakant Pandit at the helm and Abhishek Nayar spearheading the KKR academy, Suyash was flown down to the academy in Mumbai last year and was asked to attend trials. While he impressed the KKR scouts, coach Pandit and Nayar, too, were impressed with his ‘mystery spin’.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana lavished praise on Suyash. “We saw that the wicket was a little dry and we decided to give Suyash a try and we saw what he did,” he said after the match.

Before making his IPL debut, Suyash had only featured in age-group tournaments in Delhi. But coming in as an Impact Player, he paired with Varun Chakravarthy and spun a web around the Royal Challengers Bangalore batters, dismissing Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik in a span of three deliveries. Suyash finished with figures of 3 for 30.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Match in Pictures: Punjab beats Rajasthan in final over thriller

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023, Match in Pictures: CSK beats LSG, Moeen Ali takes four; Ruturaj hits second consecutive fifty, Dhoni creates record

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us