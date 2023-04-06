Who is Suyash Sharma, 19-year-old KKR spinner who impressed on IPL debut vs RCB

Not many heard of Suyash Sharma until the leg-spinner made his debut in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders and claimed three wickets, paving the way for his team’s 81-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The 19-year-old Suyash was roped in by the Knights at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the auction in January last year, and the Knights CEO Venky Mysore revealed that the Delhi-based leg-spinner was the discovery of the KKR scouts, who spotted him during one of the U-25 games.

Suyash has featured at the U-25 level for Delhi but did not have noteworthy performances. However, with Chandrakant Pandit at the helm and Abhishek Nayar spearheading the KKR academy, Suyash was flown down to the academy in Mumbai last year and was asked to attend trials. While he impressed the KKR scouts, coach Pandit and Nayar, too, were impressed with his ‘mystery spin’.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana lavished praise on Suyash. “We saw that the wicket was a little dry and we decided to give Suyash a try and we saw what he did,” he said after the match.

Before making his IPL debut, Suyash had only featured in age-group tournaments in Delhi. But coming in as an Impact Player, he paired with Varun Chakravarthy and spun a web around the Royal Challengers Bangalore batters, dismissing Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik in a span of three deliveries. Suyash finished with figures of 3 for 30.