Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Trailblazers vs Supernovas Final, TRL vs SPN Match 4 Live Score Streaming: Toss at 7:00 PM; Who will win Women's T20 Challenge, Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 09 November, 2020 18:54 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will fight for the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 title in Sharjah.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 between Trailblazers and Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 7:30 PM IST. Toss in 10 minutes, Team News shortly.

What: Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Trailblazers vs Supernovas
When: Final, November 9 at 7:30 PM, IST
Where: Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
TV Channel – Star Sports
Online platform – Disney+Hotstar

Supernovas and Trailblazers come face to face for the second time in three days. The stakes are higher this time around, with the Women's T20 Challenge trophy up for grabs.

Predicted Playing XI

Trailblazers Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Richa Ghosh (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deandra Dottin, Nattakan Chantam, Harleen Deol, D Hemalatha, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun

Supernovas Probable XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Chamati Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shakela Selman, Ayabonga Khaka, Poonam Yadav

If their last meeting is anything to go by, there is certainly much to look forward to in the final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Supernovas, the winner of the tournament's two previous editions, had won that thriller by two runs, with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav bowling a superb last over.

Indian Premier League Playoffs Match Schedule:

DATE & DAYMATCHESTIME (IST)VENUES
November 5, ThursdayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubai
November 6, FridaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
November 8, SundayQualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
November 10, TuesdayFinal - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubai

And it was a must-win match for Harmanpreet Kaur's women as a loss would have knocked them out. Having won the nail-biting thriller, they have the momentum heading into the summit clash.

The squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu (SL), Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shashikala Siriwardene (SL), Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman (WI), Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka (SA) and Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun (Ban), Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Natthakan Chantham (Tha), Deandra Dottin (WI) and Kashvee Gautam.