VIVO back as title sponsor for IPL 2021

Brijesh Patel, the former India batsman and IPL governing council chairman, confirmed on Thursday that VIVO is back as the title sponsor for IPL 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo announced last year that the Chinese firm’s Indian arm would not be the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition, which was played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10.

“The BCCI and Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. have decided to suspend their partnership for the Indian Premier League in 2020,” the BCCI said in an unsigned media release. A statement by the mobile phone manufacturer said both parties “have mutually decided to pause their partnership for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League”.

Vivo, which replaced Pepsi as the title sponsor in 2016, had signed a five-season deal from 2018 to 2022 worth a whopping ₹440 crore per edition.