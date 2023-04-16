Who is Noor Ahmad, Gujarat Titans’ left-arm wrist spinner who was Impact Player in GT vs RR?

Noor Ahmad was brought into the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on Sunday as an Impact Player, replacing Shubman Gill who went off with a finger injury.

GT vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2023

The spinner bowled the 15th over in the second innings of the match and got the wicket of the Royals captain Sanju Samson.

Noor plays for Afghanistan and plies his trade as a left-arm leg-break bowler, a rarity in the sport.

Hailing from Khost Province, Noor was first spotted by former Afghanistan captain and the national selector Raees Ahmadzai.

After being a regular part of the Under-19 set up, the left-armer made his senior team T20 debut in June 2022 against Zimbabwe. In Novemeber, he played his first One-Dayb International against Sri Lanka.

He was signed by the Titans in the 2022 mega auction for Rs. 30 Lakhs.