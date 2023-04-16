IPL News

Who is Noor Ahmad, Gujarat Titans’ left-arm wrist spinner who was Impact Player in GT vs RR?

GT vs RR: Noor Ahmad was Gujarat Titans’ Impact Player during the side’s match against Rajasthan Royals.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 22:44 IST
Noor Ahmad of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson.

Noor Ahmad of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Noor Ahmad was brought into the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on Sunday as an Impact Player, replacing Shubman Gill who went off with a finger injury.

The spinner bowled the 15th over in the second innings of the match and got the wicket of the Royals captain Sanju Samson.

Noor plays for Afghanistan and plies his trade as a left-arm leg-break bowler, a rarity in the sport.

Hailing from Khost Province, Noor was first spotted by former Afghanistan captain and the national selector Raees Ahmadzai.

Also Read
IPL 2020: 14-year-old Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad in auction pool

After being a regular part of the Under-19 set up, the left-armer made his senior team T20 debut in June 2022 against Zimbabwe. In Novemeber, he played his first One-Dayb International against Sri Lanka.

He was signed by the Titans in the 2022 mega auction for Rs. 30 Lakhs.

 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

