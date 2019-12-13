IPL 2020 News

15-year-old Noor Ahmad in IPL 2019 auction list

Afghanistan's 15-year-old chinaman bowler Noor Ahmad was recently part of the U-19 national team for the tour of India.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 December, 2019 14:57 IST

Afghanistan's 15-year-old bowler Noor Ahmad.   -  Twitter @LakanwalNoor

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 December, 2019 14:57 IST

Fifteen year-old Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan was listed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auction pool which was released on Friday.

The left-arm slow chinaman bowler was part of Afghanistan's U-19 team's tour of India last month. Ahmad claimed nine wickets in the five-match series which India won 3-2.

More to follow...