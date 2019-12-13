Home IPL 2020 News 15-year-old Noor Ahmad in IPL 2019 auction list Afghanistan's 15-year-old chinaman bowler Noor Ahmad was recently part of the U-19 national team for the tour of India. Team Sportstar 13 December, 2019 14:57 IST Afghanistan's 15-year-old bowler Noor Ahmad. - Twitter @LakanwalNoor Team Sportstar 13 December, 2019 14:57 IST Fifteen year-old Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan was listed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auction pool which was released on Friday. The left-arm slow chinaman bowler was part of Afghanistan's U-19 team's tour of India last month. Ahmad claimed nine wickets in the five-match series which India won 3-2. More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.