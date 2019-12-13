IPL 2020: Three U-19 Indians who could start bidding war at final auction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai)

Jaiswal became the youngest batsman to score a double century when in List-A cricket when he smashed a spectacular double century (203, 154b, 17x4, 12x6) in the 38-run victory over Jharkhand. He had broken a record that had stood for close to 45 years (South African Alan Barrow, aged 20, had scored an unbeaten 202 for provincial side Natal in 1975).Jaiswal hammered 25 maximums in six Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

Priyam Garg (Uttar Pradesh)

Priyam Garg was named captain of the Indian under-19 team for the World Cup to be played in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. Hailing from village Quila Parikshitgarh, about 25km from Meerut, Priyam picked up a bat and ball at the tender age of six. Priyam has a first-class double hundred and a List A century to his name. He was a part of the India C team that finished runner-up in the Deodhar Trophy.

Prayas Ray Barman (Bengal)

Barman made his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad, becoming the youngest player to debut in the IPL. The Bengal leg-spinner was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping ₹ 1.5 crore at the IPL auction. Barman was Bengal’s top wicket-taker in his debut season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy He was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2020 IPL auction.