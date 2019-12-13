IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Full list of overseas players in the final auction pool

Here's the country wise breakdown of all the overseas players shortlisted for the Indian Premier League 2020 auction to be held in Kolkata on December 19.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 December, 2019 14:23 IST

Australia bowler Pat Cummins   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 December, 2019 14:23 IST

A total of 332 players, which includes 134 capped internationals, will feature in the IPL auction, scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19. The final roster was pruned from the original list of 971 players, after the eight franchises submitted their wishlists to the IPL.

With Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn & Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.

COUNTRYNUMBER OF PLAYERS
AUSTRALIA35
ENGLAND22
SOUTH AFRICA23
BANGLADESH5
AFGHANISTAN7
NEW ZEALAND18
SRI LANKA 14
WEST INDIES19
SCOTLAND1
UAE1
USA1
 Related