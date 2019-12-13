IPL 2020: Full list of overseas players in the final auction pool

A total of 332 players, which includes 134 capped internationals, will feature in the IPL auction, scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19. The final roster was pruned from the original list of 971 players, after the eight franchises submitted their wishlists to the IPL.

With Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn & Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.