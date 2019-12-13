Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Full list of overseas players in the final auction pool Here's the country wise breakdown of all the overseas players shortlisted for the Indian Premier League 2020 auction to be held in Kolkata on December 19. Team Sportstar 13 December, 2019 14:23 IST Australia bowler Pat Cummins - Getty Images Team Sportstar 13 December, 2019 14:23 IST A total of 332 players, which includes 134 capped internationals, will feature in the IPL auction, scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19. The final roster was pruned from the original list of 971 players, after the eight franchises submitted their wishlists to the IPL.With Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn & Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.COUNTRYNUMBER OF PLAYERSAUSTRALIA35ENGLAND22SOUTH AFRICA23BANGLADESH5AFGHANISTAN7NEW ZEALAND18SRI LANKA 14WEST INDIES19SCOTLAND1UAE1USA1 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.