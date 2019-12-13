IPL 2020: Three associate players in final auction list

A total of 332 players, which includes 134 capped internationals, will feature in the IPL auction, scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19. The final roster was pruned from the original list of 971 players, after the eight franchises submitted their wishlists to the IPL.

With Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn & Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Ali Khan (USA), Base Price - Rs 20 Lakh : The 28-year-old medium-pacer, born and raised in Pakistan, was the only American cricketer to register for the IPL 2020 players’ auction. Born and raised in Pakistan, Khan moved to the U.S. at the age of 18, Khan was spotted by West Indies great Courtney Walsh during an open trial at Indianapolis. Khan made heads turn when on his Caribbean Premier League debut, he removed Kumar Sangakkara wicket off his first ball.

Zahoor Khan (UAE), Base Price - Rs 20 Lakh: The 30-year-old medium pacer made his debut against Scotland in 2017. He has played 17 ODIs and picked 31 wickets at an economy rate of 5.62. In 18 T20Is, he has snapped up 20 wickets at 7.42.

George Munsey (Scotland), Base Price - Rs 20 Lakh: The 26-year-old Scottish opening batsman has played 38 T20Is, and scored 987 runs at a strike-rate of 154.21. He has one T20I hundred five fifties against his name.

Munsey made the news in April this year, blasting an epic 25-ball hundred for Gloucestershire 2nd XI. It took 17 balls for the batsman to get to his fifty and in the next eight deliveries, he reached the triple-digit mark.