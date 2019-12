IPL 2020: Full list of players in the final auction pool

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced the list of 332 cricketers who will go under the hammer in the auction on December 19.

With INR 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn & Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the Auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Other Indian stars, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan & Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at INR 1 crore.

Earlier, 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas players) had registered for the auctions in Kolkata. Aiming to fill up the available 73 spots were 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two players from Associate Nations.

Capped Indian (19 players)

Uncapped Indian (634 players)

Uncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match (60 players)

Capped International (196 players)

Uncapped International (60 players)

Associate (2 players)