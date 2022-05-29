Yuzvendra Chahal wins IPL 2022 Purple Cap, finishes with 27 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cup during the IPL 2022 final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on Sunday. The Purple Cap is awarded to the tournament's leading run-scorer.

The Rajasthan Royals spinner dismissed Hardik Pandya for his 27th wicket of the season, and went past RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga who had 26 wickets. Chahal ended his season with a bowling average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75.

Buttler goes past Warner for most runs in IPL season, Kohli still on top

Chahal's tally is also the most by a spinner in an IPL season as he surpassed Imran Tahir (2019) and Hasaranga's tally of 26 wickets.

Most Wickets in IPL 2022