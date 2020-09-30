Videos

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH match recap: From Rashid's show to Bairstow's fifty

While Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged its first IPL 2020 points on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals ended up on the losing side for the first time this season as well.

Abu Dhabi 30 September, 2020 00:00 IST
Kamran Akmal in IPL
IPL 2020 Special: Down the Royal lane with Kamran Akmal
Watch - IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Match Review
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head-to-head record, statistics, preview
IPL 2020: RCB vs MI - Kohli & Co. win Super Over thriller - Match recap
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head record, statistics
WATCH IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR recap
IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - match review
Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Head-to-head record statistics
Match in a minute: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Match Review
IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head-to-head record
Stephen Fleming: CSK needs to do some soul-searching
