Videos

IPL 2021 RR vs KKR - Head-to-head record, player stats

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in match 18 of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 April, 2021 06:35 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 April, 2021 06:35 IST
Riyan Parag
IPL 2021 RR vs KKR - Head-to-head record, player stats
IPL 2021: Just kept things simple, says RCB century-maker Padikkal
Kumar Sangakkara: One in top four has to score big
IPL 2021 Match 16: RCB vs RR - Head-to-head record, top run-getters and highest wicket-takers
 More Videos
AB de Villiers
IPL 2021 Match 10: RCB vs KKR - Head-to-head record, player stats
IPL 2021 RR vs DC - Head-to-head record, player stats
IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR - Head-to-head record, player stats
IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS - Head-to-head record, player stats
Watch: Kim Ng ready to bear the torch as baseball's 1st female GM
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to clinch record fifth title
Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals - fans weigh on the IPL 2020 final
MI vs DC Head to Head Records, IPL 2020 Final: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for