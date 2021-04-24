Watch: Suryakumar Yadav on Mumbai's middle order woes, Delhi leg and more

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav isn’t too worried about the team’s misfiring middle-order, saying the batsmen will fire again soon.

MI’s middle-order, comprising hard-hitting batsmen like Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal, has not been able to perform to its potential in the Chennai leg of the IPL. While skipper Rohit Sharma (63) top-scored, the middle-order once again failed to deliver on Friday night as Mumbai slumped to 131 for six, a score easily chased down by Punjab Kings.

Suryakumar, however, said performance of the middle-order was “not really” a cause of concern for the team. “They have been working really hard in the nets, every-day, every practice session, it is just a matter of one game, I feel, that we will be coming back into the games,” he said at a virtual press conference after Mumbai Indians’ loss against Punjab Kings.

“Every one is trying to take that responsibility in every game, it is just that it is not working, it happens in this sport, but I am sure they will come back really stronger.”

Five-time champion Mumbai Indians has played five matches at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, winning two and losing three. “Conditions are little-different here, but we are trying to play ourselves on such wickets in the practice,” Suryakumar said.

“We have faced this situation before and come back really stronger, so I feel we will come back really stronger, we fire in one game and then there is no looking back.”

Mumbai is scheduled to play its next four matches in Delhi, beginning with the clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 29.

“One phase is completely over, it is time for the next phase and I am sure 100 per cent, that we will start the next phase really strong and come back into the tournament really hard,” Suryakumar said.