Cricket Cricket Jagadeesan fifty powers Tamil Nadu to seven-wicket win over Hyderabad Opener N. Jagadeesan continued his dream run to score his third successive half-century as Tamil Nadu defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets for its fourth consecutive victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 16 January, 2021 16:40 IST Tamil Nadu batsman N. Jagadeesan's third successive half-century powered his team to a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament. - TWITTER/ BCCIDomestic Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 16 January, 2021 16:40 IST N. Jagadeesan continued his dream with a third successive half-century as Tamil Nadu defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets for its fourth consecutive victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament at the Jadavpur University ground in Kolkata on Saturday.Electing to bat in the Elite Group B contest, Hyderabad made 152 for seven which Tamil Nadu overhauled with three balls to spare. Hyderabad had a good start thanks to Pragnay Reddy's breezy knock (30, 23b, 3x4, 2x6).Tamil Nadu wrested momentum as Reddy was caught by Shahrukh Khan off Sandeep Warrier off the final delivery of the fifth over, and Tanmay Agarwal, the other opener, was held by Aswin Crist off Baba Aparajith's first ball of the sixth over. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Riyan Parag, bowlers set up easy win for Assam vs Bengal Warrier removed Tilak Varma, and Aparajith dismissed Himalay Agarwal as Hyderabad was reduced to 54 for four in the eighth over. B. Sandeep (41, 36b, 2x4, 2x6) batted responsibly to take Hyderabad to a respectable total. Tanay Thygarajan (16 n.o., 6b, 2x4, 1x6) and C.V. Milind (24 n.o., 11b, 3x6) swung their bats to good effect to help their team cross the 150-mark. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Riyan Parag, Pritam Das shine as Assam beats Bengal Clinical finishTamil Nadu received an early jolt as C.Hari Nishaanth (8) was bowled by Milind in the third over. Nevertheless, a focused Jagadeesan (78 n.o., 51b, 4x4, 5x6) added 39 runs with K.B. Arun Karthick (16) before the latter was run out in the eighth over.Tamil Nadu was at 86 for three in 11.1 overs after Aparajith’s departure. Jagadeesan, who hit four of his sixes and two of his fours to the sightscreen, and captain Karthik (40 n.o., 30b, 2x4, 2x6), who played all his big shots on the leg side, clinically accomplished the task. Elite A (Bengaluru):Tripura 122/6 in 20 overs (Milind Kumar 48) lost to Uttar Pradesh 123/1 in 13.1 overs (Karan Sharma 68 n.o., Suresh Raina 36 n.o.).Railways 152/5 in 20 overs (Pratham Singh 41, Shivam Chaudhary 48, Harsh Tyagi 33 n.o.) lost to Karnataka 158/8 in 19.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 37, Aniruddha Joshi 64 n.o., Pradeep Poojar 3/19, Dhrushant Soni 3/28).Jammu & Kashmir 139/8 in 20 overs (Shubham Pundir 42, Siddarth Kaul 4/33) lost to Punjab 140/0 in 14.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 59 n.o., Prabhsimran Singh 73 n.o..).Elite B (Kolkata):Hyderabad 152/7 in 20 overs (Pragnay Reddy 30, B. Sandeep 41) lost to Tamil Nadu 155/3 in 19.3 overs (N. Jagadeesan 78 n.o., Dinesh Karthik 40 n.o.).Assam 157/5 in 20 overs (Denish Das 34, Riyan Parag 77 n.o.) bt Bengal 144/8 in 20 overs (Anustup Majumdar 48 n.o., Manoj Tiwary 33, Pritam Das 3/27).Elite C (Vadodara):Uttarakhand 128/6 in 20 overs (Jay Bista 30, Pankaj Jaiswal 4/15) lost to Himachal 130/0 in 15.4 overs (Abhimanyu Rana 72 n.o., Prashant Chopra 54 n.o.).Baroda 158/4 in 20 overs (Kedar Devdhar 99 n.o.) bt Maharashtra 98 in 16.5 overs (Naushad Shaikh 32, Atit Sheth 4/17, Ninad Rathva 3/21).Chhattisgarh 63/3 in 5 overs lost to Gujarat 64/2 in 3.4 overs (Ripal Patel 32). Match restricted to five-overs-a-side due to wet outfield. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos