Jagadeesan fifty powers Tamil Nadu to seven-wicket win over Hyderabad

N. Jagadeesan continued his dream with a third successive half-century as Tamil Nadu defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets for its fourth consecutive victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament at the Jadavpur University ground in Kolkata on Saturday.

Electing to bat in the Elite Group B contest, Hyderabad made 152 for seven which Tamil Nadu overhauled with three balls to spare. Hyderabad had a good start thanks to Pragnay Reddy's breezy knock (30, 23b, 3x4, 2x6).

Tamil Nadu wrested momentum as Reddy was caught by Shahrukh Khan off Sandeep Warrier off the final delivery of the fifth over, and Tanmay Agarwal, the other opener, was held by Aswin Crist off Baba Aparajith's first ball of the sixth over.

Warrier removed Tilak Varma, and Aparajith dismissed Himalay Agarwal as Hyderabad was reduced to 54 for four in the eighth over. B. Sandeep (41, 36b, 2x4, 2x6) batted responsibly to take Hyderabad to a respectable total. Tanay Thygarajan (16 n.o., 6b, 2x4, 1x6) and C.V. Milind (24 n.o., 11b, 3x6) swung their bats to good effect to help their team cross the 150-mark.

Clinical finish

Tamil Nadu received an early jolt as C.Hari Nishaanth (8) was bowled by Milind in the third over. Nevertheless, a focused Jagadeesan (78 n.o., 51b, 4x4, 5x6) added 39 runs with K.B. Arun Karthick (16) before the latter was run out in the eighth over.

Tamil Nadu was at 86 for three in 11.1 overs after Aparajith’s departure. Jagadeesan, who hit four of his sixes and two of his fours to the sightscreen, and captain Karthik (40 n.o., 30b, 2x4, 2x6), who played all his big shots on the leg side, clinically accomplished the task.