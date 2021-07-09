Lanka Premier League postponed to November

The Lanka Premier League, which was expected to begin on July 29, has been rescheduled to November 19.

"The Governing Council of the Lanka Premier League is of the view that rescheduling the tournament will enable more players from leading cricket-playing nations to take part in the league," the Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The Council made this decision after assessing that at least one similar premier league and several international tours will be played among the cricketing nations in August, during the period, which the LPL 2nd edition was expected to be played.

The Innovative Production Group, the LPL Event Rights Holder, supports the decision of the SLC. "The success of the League is of paramount importance. We thank the SLC, Sri Lankan Government, players, franchisees, and sponsors for their support," said Anil Mohan, Founder, and CEO of Innovative Production Group FZE, the official promoters of the LPL.

The final of the tournament is expected to be played on December 12.