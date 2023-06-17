MPL 2023: Ratnagiri pacers set up five-wicket win over Solapur

Published : Jun 17, 2023 21:03 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Riding on an impressive performance by its pace unit, Ratnagiri Jets opened its Shriram Capital Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) campaign with a convincing five-wicket win with 16 balls to spare over Solapur Royals at the MCA International Stadium in Gahunje on Friday night.

With five Jets’ pacers sharing 19 overs between them, the Jets restricted Royals to a moderate 145 for seven. Despite early hiccups, including its captain Azim Kazi, the Jets cruised to a victory in the 18th over.

While Ranji regular Pradeep Dadhe gave an early breakthrough, seasoned Nikit Dhumal was miserly, conceding just 16 runs off his four overs.

Rookie Kunal Thorat and tennis-ball cricket sensation Vijay Pawle had combined figures of 5/49 off their eight overs, which ensured Rushabh Rathod’s (44 n.o, 29b) couldn’t take Royals to safety.

Opener Tushar Srivastan and Rohit Patil’s 62-run association for the fourth wicket took the Jets to safety after it was reduced to 48/3 in the Powerplay.

Brief scores: Solapur Royals 145/7 (Rushabh Rathod 44, Pravin Deshetti 39, Vija Pawale 3/33, Kunal Thorat 2/16) lost to Ratnagiri Jets 147/ 5 in 17.2 overs (Tushar Srivastav 44, Rohit Patil 36, Vicky Ostwal 2/25) by five wickets.