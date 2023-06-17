Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

UFC: Marvin Vettori - profile, stats, form guide, recent results

In his UFC debut in 2016, Vettori tapped out Alberto Emilliano Pereira in round one with a guillotine choke.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 19:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Marvin Vettori was a reigning welterweight champion having won five times at Venator FC.
FILE PHOTO: Marvin Vettori was a reigning welterweight champion having won five times at Venator FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marvin Vettori was a reigning welterweight champion having won five times at Venator FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Marvin Vettori is the current third-ranked middleweight champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship circuit. Nicknamed as ‘the Italian Dream’, Vettori is a mixed martial artist, professionally fighting since 2012.

Born in Trento, Italy in 1993, Vettori is the eldest of the three siblings. He began his MMA training at the age of 13 and got inspired looking at Fedor Emelianenko, Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic, and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua. He finished high school in accounting and began MMA training full-time. He also worked as a bouncer for a short period.

Before moving to United States of America, Vettori trained for two years in London. Additionally, he has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under his coach Filippo Stabile.

The 29-year-old fought in the European circuit before making his UFC debut in 2016 where he tapped out Alberto Emilliano Pereira in round one with a guillotine choke to begin his journey. Since becoming a pro, Vettori has fought 26 times, winning 19 of them, losing six, and drawing one.

He fought five times at Venator FC and was the Welterweight champion.

He has won twice by knockout - against Jack Mason and Anderson da Silva Santos - and nine times by submission through three guillotine, toe hold, triangle, 4 and rear naked choke. He has 11 first round finishes.

Vettori’s last bout was against Roman Dolidze in March 2023 in UFC 286 which he won in three rounds via unanimous decision.

Result Opponent Date Event Decision
W Roman Dolidze March 18, 2023 UFC 286 Unanimous decision
L Robert Whittaker September 3, 2022 UFC 209 Unanimous decision
W Paulo Costa October 23, 2021 UFC 196 Unanimous decision
L Israel Adesanya June 12, 2021 UFC 263 Unanimous decision
W Kevin Holland April 10, 2021 UFC on ABC Unanimous decision
BIO
Record: 19-6-1
Height: 182 cm; Weight: 91.17 kg
Reach: 188 cm
Two wins by knockout, nine by submission
Debut: 2012 (MMA)
Number three in middleweight champion

