Vettori vs Cannonier LIVE streaming info: Preview, full schedule, key stats, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night?

Published : Jun 17, 2023 17:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Third ranked Marvin Vettori and fourth ranked Jared Cannonier will face each other in the middleweight division main event at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Cannonier will take the octagon for the first time in 2023, after a seven-month gap, and has secured three wins in his last five fights, the latest being a five-round split decision victory over compatriot Sean Strickland. While Vettori owns a 9-4-1 record inside the Octagon, most recently halting the strong run of Roman Dolidze at UFC 286.

Read other UFC stories/results - HERE

Key stats (main event):

Fighter Marvin Vettori Jared Cannonier Record 19-6-1 16-6-0 Height/weight 183 cm/83.9 kg 180 cm/83.9 kg Recent results W-L-W-L-W W-L-W-W-L Stance Southpaw Switch Reach 188 cm 196 cm