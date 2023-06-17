Magazine

Subscribers Only

Vettori vs Cannonier LIVE streaming info: Preview, full schedule, key stats, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night?

Vettori vs Cannonier: Here is all you need to know ahead of the UFC Fight Night in Vegas, headlined by the middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 17:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jared Cannonier (R) in action against Israel Adesanya.
Jared Cannonier (R) in action against Israel Adesanya. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Jared Cannonier (R) in action against Israel Adesanya. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

UFC: Cannonier working to ‘finish best of the best’ as Vettori looms in third main event fight

Third ranked Marvin Vettori and fourth ranked Jared Cannonier will face each other in the middleweight division main event at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Cannonier will take the octagon for the first time in 2023, after a seven-month gap, and has secured three wins in his last five fights, the latest being a five-round split decision victory over compatriot Sean Strickland. While Vettori owns a 9-4-1 record inside the Octagon, most recently halting the strong run of Roman Dolidze at UFC 286.

Key stats (main event):

Fighter Marvin Vettori Jared Cannonier
Record 19-6-1 16-6-0
Height/weight 183 cm/83.9 kg 180 cm/83.9 kg
Recent results W-L-W-L-W W-L-W-W-L
Stance Southpaw Switch
Reach 188 cm 196 cm
Live streaming/telecast information
Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night - Vettori vs Cannonier on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 7:30 am IST on 18th June 2023. The event can also be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website.
Full schedule
Main cards
Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier
Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva
Armen Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan
Pat Sabatini vs Lucas Almeida
Manuel Torres vs Nikolas Motta
Nicolas Dalby vs Muslim Salikhov
Prelim Matches:
Raoni Barcelos vs Miles Johns
Jimmy Flick vs Alessandro Costa
Kyung Ho Kang vs Cristian Quiñónez
Carlos Hernandez vs Denys Bondar
Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Felipe Bunes
Tereza Bleda vs Gabriella Fernandes
Dan Argueta vs Ronnie Lawrence
Zac Pauga vs Modestas Bukauskas

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
