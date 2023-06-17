Vettori vs Cannonier LIVE streaming info: Preview, full schedule, key stats, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night?

Third ranked Marvin Vettori and fourth ranked Jared Cannonier will face each other in the middleweight division main event at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Cannonier will take the octagon for the first time in 2023, after a seven-month gap, and has secured three wins in his last five fights, the latest being a five-round split decision victory over compatriot Sean Strickland. While Vettori owns a 9-4-1 record inside the Octagon, most recently halting the strong run of Roman Dolidze at UFC 286.
Key stats (main event):
|Fighter
|Marvin Vettori
|Jared Cannonier
|Record
|19-6-1
|16-6-0
|Height/weight
|183 cm/83.9 kg
|180 cm/83.9 kg
|Recent results
|W-L-W-L-W
|W-L-W-W-L
|Stance
|Southpaw
|Switch
|Reach
|188 cm
|196 cm
Live streaming/telecast information
Full schedule
Main cards
Prelim Matches:
