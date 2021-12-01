Cricket Cricket Manchester United owners buy UAE T20 cricket league franchise Lancer Capital, headed by top English football club Manchester United's co-chairman Avram Glazer, has made its first foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE League. PTI Dubai 01 December, 2021 16:17 IST Avram Glazer (L) and Joel Glazer, the Co-Chairmen of Manchester United. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Dubai 01 December, 2021 16:17 IST Lancer Capital, headed by top English football club Manchester United's co-chairman Avram Glazer, has made its first foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE League.UAE T20 League chairman and vice-chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni, welcomed Glazer. "To have a partner who has invested into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League's business model and its value proposition to its stakeholders," Zarooni said in a release. India vs New Zealand: A year to savour for Suryakumar Yadav Lancer Capital has investments in a variety of best-in-class assets. Glazer is an owner of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also been the co-chairman of Manchester United since 2005.Lancer Capital chairman Glazer said, "I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation. UAE T20 promises to be a world-class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates." Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :