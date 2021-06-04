Cricket Cricket Melbourne club side appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as head coach Jayasuriya will link up with his former international opening partners Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga in the city's Eastern Cricket Association. AFP Sydney 04 June, 2021 12:56 IST Former Sri Lanka captain and chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya was appointed head coach of Melbourne club side Mulgrave. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT AFP Sydney 04 June, 2021 12:56 IST Former Sri Lanka captain and chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya was appointed head coach of Melbourne club side Mulgrave on Friday. He will link up with his former international teammates Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga in the city's Eastern Cricket Association.Jayasuriya would be in charge for the 2021/22 season. "We are thrilled to have Sanath at the club to coach and work with our players, providing a fantastic wealth of experience for our seniors and juniors," it said on Facebook.RELATED| Sanath Jayasuriya keen on taking up newer roles in cricket Mulgrave president Malin Pullenayegam said Dilshan, who played with Jayasuriya in a Sri Lanka Legends' side earlier this year, was instrumental in helping secure his services."We've been having a chat with him for a while through obviously Dilshan as a contact," he told the Melbourne Herald Sun newspaper."They caught up during the legends series and started having a few discussions."Dilshan opened the door for us there, and it was a fantastic opportunity that was presented to us," he added. "We just had to work on it and come to an agreement, and we have."RELATED| Arjuna is to Sri Lanka what Imran was to Pakistan, says Jayasuriya Jayasuriya represented Sri Lanka 586 times across the three formats. He has 42 international hundreds to his name and was player of the tournament at the 1996 World Cup, which Sri Lanka won. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.