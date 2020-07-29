Cricket Cricket MPCA committee questions appointment of Chandrakant Pandit as head coach The Cricket Committee of MPCA questioned the appointment of Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of Madhya Pradesh, saying it was not consulted on the matter. PTI Indore 29 July, 2020 21:04 IST The Cricket Committee said it can only finalise the appointment of a coach but the MPCA kept it in dark when Chandrakant Pandit was appointed. - V. V. Subrahmanyam PTI Indore 29 July, 2020 21:04 IST The Cricket Committee of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Wednesday questioned the appointment of former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of the state team four months after the decision, saying it was not consulted on the matter.Pandit was appointed as the head coach of MP Ranji team in March.The Cricket Committee said it can only finalise the appointment of a coach but the MPCA kept it in dark when Pandit was appointed. “As per the MPCA Constitution, only MPCA Cricket Committee can finalize and appoint any MP team coaches,” the Cricket Committee said in a statement. READ: Chandrakant Pandit ready for 'homecoming' in Madhya Pradesh“The MPCA Cricket Committee is not against any individual but this disagreement, is due to encroachment/intrusion of office bearers in the role/responsibilities of the Cricket Committee and the lack of structure and process of conducting affairs,” it said.The MPCA Cricket Committee comprises Yogesh Golwalkar, Prashant Dwivedi and Murtaza Ali.READ: Chandrakant Pandit keen to replicate Vidarbha success with Madhya PradeshWhen contacted on the matter, MPCA secretary Sanjeev Rao described the stance of the Cricket Committee as unfortunate. “Pandit has been appointed as the head coach as per the Constitution. The Cricket Committee has been instrumental in every step and they have given their approval for the said appointment. This controversy is being created without any reason,” Rao said.Rao said Pandit has already signed a two-year contract with the MPCA. Pandit has been one of the most successful domestic coaches in India. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos