Kiran More: The bowlers will miss M.S. Dhoni badly

Former India wicketkeeper and BCCI chief selector Kiran More, who first spotted the talent in Mahendra Singh Dhoni, feels “it is not going to be easy” to find a replacement soon and that the bowlers will miss him badly.

The 39-year-old, notably India’s first superstar wicketkeeper-batsman, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Saturday. He will continue to play in the Indian Premier League as captain of Chennai Super Kings.

“It is a beautiful day to announce the retirement (August 15), Independence Day. He would always think of the country. This is how he thinks about life, typical Mahi. It is his call and we have to respect it. But he is going to be around in the IPL with CSK, so we will have full entertainment.”

“To find Dhoni again is not going to be easy. He made a bowler’s life easier with his leadership qualities, the way he handled the spinners and fast bowlers from behind the wicket with those subtle field changes. All the bowlers are going to miss him. The Indian team will miss him,” More told Sportstar on Saturday.

More also recalled a story from early 2000 when Dhoni was missing before a Board President XI match against Pakistan in Hyderabad. “I was looking for him and I couldn’t find him. I was worried. He was on the flight and we couldn’t locate his mobile phone. He was the only wicketkeeper we had picked. I was feeling bad because had he missed that chance, for the selectors it would be a question mark and also, he shouldn’t have missed the chance to play against Pakistan.”

More had backed Dhoni for the India cap back in 2004 amid heated arguments in the selection panel.