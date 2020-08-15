Dhoni's leadership will be difficult to match, says Ganguly

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to the career of one of India's most successful captain. He is the only skipper to lift all three ICC trophies - the World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy - while taking India to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president, and former India captain under whom Dhoni started his international career, reserved special praise for the veteran keeper-batsman. “It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket," Ganguly said.

"His leadership qualities have been something which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game. His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life.”