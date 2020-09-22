MCA apex council clarifies stand on Tendulkar controversy

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) apex council has clarified its stand after the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) head Lalchand Rajput had alleged an apex council member of trying to influence CIC in coach appointment procedure using Sachin Tendulkar’s name.

“It was made clear that none of the apex council members had used the name of Mr. Sachin Tendulkar to influence any appointments. The Hon. President had authorised Mr. Amit Dani to provide his suggestions to the Cricket Improvement Committee considering that he is a First Class cricketer and actively involved in cricket at the grass root levels,” Sanjay Naik, MCA secretary, said after the meeting.

“Mr. Amit Dani had only made certain suggestions regarding the candidates to be interviewed and he had in no way recommended any name for appointment.”

MCA's CIC chief Rajput alleges interference by apex council members in coach selection

Sportstar on September 11 had reported that Rajput in a letter to all the apex council members had alleged Dani of trying to pressurise him by throwing Tendulkar’s name. While Tendulkar has maintained a public silence over the issue so far, it is understood that the legendary batsman has written a letter to MCA president Vijay Patil.

While the MCA officials remained tight-lipped over the issue, it is understood that referring to disconcerning coverage in the media over the issue, Tendulkar has clarified he has no interest in appointment of individuals as long as they serve Mumbai cricket with sincerity. Tendulkar has also made himself available to MCA should the association need his suggestions on any issue.

No selectors over 70 years

Meanwhile, the apex council has decided to not consider individuals who are over 70 years of age for the role of selector. This would rule out the possibility of Milind Rege, the former captain who was one of the longest-serving Mumbai selectors, returning as chief selector for the forthcoming season.

“The applicants for the position of coach and selectors will be interviewed and appointed by the Cricket Improvement Committee. The appointment of support staff for the teams will be finalised by the Selection Committee as per the Constitution,” Naik said.