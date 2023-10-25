MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I am what I am because of Bishan Singh Bedi: Kartik Murali

Kartik Murali, a talented left-arm spinner who probably deserved to play more than eight Tests or 37 ODIs he played for India, told  Sportstar  that he would not have become a left spinner at all if not for Bedi.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 07:07 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
FILE PHOTO: Kartik Murali says he is what he is only because of Bishan Singh Bedi
FILE PHOTO: Kartik Murali says he is what he is only because of Bishan Singh Bedi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kartik Murali says he is what he is only because of Bishan Singh Bedi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kartik Murali remembers the question Bishan Singh Bedi asked him on his first day with the legendary spinner. “Who is a spinner?” Bedi asked. He answered, “A spinner is somebody who spins the ball.”

Kartik, a talented left-arm spinner who probably deserved to play more than eight Tests or 37 ODIs he played for India, told  Sportstar that he would not have become a left spinner at all if not for Bedi.

ALSO READ | De Kock powers South Africa to huge win over Bangladesh

“I must have done a lot of good deeds to get him as my guru,” said Kartik of Bedi, who passed away on Monday.

“I am what I am because of all that time he spent with me, making a non-left arm spinner into a left-arm spinner. I was a medium-pacer before I met him. Shirdi Sai Baba gave up his life on a  Dashami and my guru gave up his mortal remains on a  Navami and cremated on a  Dashami.

He said everything he learnt about left-arm spin, he learned from him. “When Wisden asked me to write on the occasion of his induction into the Hall of Fame, I was more than humbled,” he said. “He was straightforward. He called a spade a spade, and that is another thing I have learnt from my guru.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Kartik Murali /

Bishan Singh Bedi /

Team India /

Wisden

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NED playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. I am what I am because of Bishan Singh Bedi: Kartik Murali
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NED head-to-head record; Australia vs Netherlands stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 25 - India fifth with 11 gold medals; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs Netherlands Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bishan Singh Bedi: A legend beyond cricket whose demise leaves the world poorer
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. I am what I am because of Bishan Singh Bedi: Kartik Murali
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. PCB chief meets Inzamam, Yousuf among former players to discuss Pakistan team’s way forward
    PTI
  4. Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Sachin in 1988, Dhoni in 2007 - Vengsarkar’s history-altering decisions for Team India
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NED playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. I am what I am because of Bishan Singh Bedi: Kartik Murali
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NED head-to-head record; Australia vs Netherlands stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 25 - India fifth with 11 gold medals; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs Netherlands Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment